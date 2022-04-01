Clancy: Make 2022 better, get vaccinated

Getting fully vaccinated won't protect you from getting Covid, but it will help you survive it.

NEW ORLEANS — So far, 2022 looks a lot like 2021…especially as relates to Covid. But, we can change that.

Louisiana has just topped 15,000 deaths from Covid, out of more than 869,000 cases since the pandemic began. The most telling statistics, however, are these: People who are not fully vaccinated account for 64% of the most recently reported cases, 75% of the most recent deaths, and 77% of the most recent hospitalizations.

These numbers aren't about politics. They're about life-and-death decisions. If you haven't yet, please, get vaccinated. Not just for yourself, but for those you love. Let's all make 2022 a better year.