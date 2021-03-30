Clancy: Make an appointment to get the vaccine

NEW ORLEANS — The latest COVID headlines paint conflicting pictures. We're either headed for another spike in COVID cases or about to bounce back after a year of restrictions.
Maybe both headlines are correct. It depends on what happens in the next few weeks.
This much we do know: It's now easier than ever to get vaccinated.
There are plenty of doses available, and everyone 16 years or older can get one.
The best way to promote an economic recovery is to stop the spread of COVID. The best way to do that is to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated.
It's been a tough year, but we're almost there. Let's do all we can to finish this.
