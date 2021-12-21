Clancy: May we all honor Christmas in our hearts, and keep it all the year

Clancy Dubos takes a break from politics to deliver a Christmas message.

NEW ORLEANS — In his classic novel, "A Christmas Carol," Charles Dickens tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a cold and bitter man who didn't believe in Christmas.

You know the story: Scrooge falls asleep on Christmas Eve and is haunted by the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future. He comes to see himself, and the world around him, in a very different light.

Scrooge awakens Christmas morning a changed man. He proclaims, "I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." And from that day forward, he did.

May we all honor Christmas in our hearts, and keep it all the year. And, as Tiny Tim said, "God Bless Us, Every One!"

Merry Christmas.