Clancy: Mayor, District Attorney need to do their jobs

New Orleans residents continue to get bad news in recent days about breakdowns in the criminal justice system.

NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to crime, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and District Attorney Jason Williams are most responsible for making things better.

Cantrell needs to officially invite the State Police to create a New Orleans District and immediately begin patrolling interstate highways. Last year, more than 5,000 calls for police on those highways took up nearly 7,000 hours of cops' time. The mayor needs to call the governor and make the ask.

Meanwhile, Williams' office literally released more than 50 suspected violent offenders last year because the DA couldn't decide whether to prosecute within the 60-day deadline. That's negligence and incompetence on an unprecedented scale.