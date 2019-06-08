NEW ORLEANS — It’s now or never for the New Orleans Council to rein in short-term rentals.

The council in May telegraphed its intention to do that, but council members needed time to make sure they get it right this time. The previous council adopted STR rules that we now know did not do enough to protect our neighborhoods.

This Thursday, the council can correct that mistake.

In residential neighborhoods, the proposed changes would limit STRs to owner occupants with homestead exemptions. That would go a long way toward stabilizing neighborhoods that have been overrun by out-of-town investors who buy up homes, jack up prices and force out locals.

Above all, the council’s goal must be protecting New Orleans neighborhoods.

