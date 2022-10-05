Clancy: New Orleans' safety depends on recruiting, retaining police officers

The New Orleans City Council is expected to approve a pay raise for NOPD to help recruit and retain more cops.

NEW ORLEANS — In addition to fighting crime, NOPD is battling a personnel crisis. Veteran cops are leaving in droves, which makes officers who remain work longer and harder to keep us safe.

The City Council took an important step today to turn things around. Two council committees approved Councilmember Lesli Harris's plan to give a 2 percent annual pay raise to all officers with at least three years of service. City fire fighters have a similar pay plan.

The council is set to approve Harris's plan on Thursday, but the city Civil Service Commission has to give its blessing as well. The commission isn't known for moving at warp speed. Hopefully, commissioners will expedite this item. Our safety depends on it.