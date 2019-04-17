The world is in shock in the aftermath of the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, just as Louisiana was in shock after the church fires in St. Landry Parish.

The flames that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and destroyed three African-American churches in St. Landry Parish brought tears to believers and non-believers alike. The similarities end there.

Notre Dame's fire was accidental. The church burnings in St. Landry are now officially a hate crime, committed, police say, by a young white man whose actions were fueled by the racist rhetoric on right-wing social media. And let's be honest, political rhetoric these days isn't far removed.

To their congregations, all houses of worship are cathedrals. That's why, in the aftermath of these tragedies, there is hope. France and Louisiana share not just grief, but also resilience, a determination to rebuild, renew, reaffirm.

What better message during this holy week?