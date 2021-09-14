Clancy: Our neighbors are counting on us

As life begins to return to some semblance of normal in many parts of New Orleans and Jefferson Parish, people in nearby parishes are still struggling.

NEW ORLEANS — Sixteen years ago, many of our neighbors here in Bayou Country and elsewhere rushed in to help us after Hurricane Katrina wiped us out. Now it's our turn to help them.

The situation is particularly bad in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes

The scene in south Terrebonne Parish is eerily familiar to many of us who endured Katrina. The situation is the same in lower Plaquemines, Grand Isle, the River Parishes, Tangipahoa and elsewhere.

It's a massive humanitarian crisis, right here in our backyard. The best way each of us can help is by giving what we can to organizations able to help on a massive scale.

Our neighbors, who helped us after Katrina, are counting on us. If you can, please, let them know we remember — and we're here for them.