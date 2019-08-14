NEW ORLEANS — Now that qualifying is over, some campaigns are heating up faster than the mid-day temperatures.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

One thing I love about my job: There’s never a recession in Louisiana politics.

Consider the race for Jefferson Parish sheriff. Things were quiet until the last few minutes of qualifying. Then, the guy Sheriff Joe Lopinto narrowly beat last year, Johnny Fortunato, jumped into the race.

Minutes later, the sheriff said he told the FBI that Fortunato had offered, through intermediaries, not to run … if Lopinto would help him get a job as the Causeway police chief. Fortunato said he didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at that news.

Folks, I can’t make this stuff up. The primary is October 12, so we’re all guaranteed two more months of political theater, Louisiana style.

