Clancy: Recall efforts are easy to start, hard to finish

NEW ORLEANS — Starting a recall drive is easy. Sustaining it is … not. That’s the challenge facing organizers of the recall effort against Mayor Cantrell.
One thing that could help the recall, however, is a steady stream of bad news out of City Hall. Like new garbage contracts that provide only once-a-week pickups. Or like cops continuing to leave NOPD in droves, and a continued spike in violent crime. Or more recently, like the mayor “upgrading” her travel arrangements to first class and not repaying the city — as required — the thousands of dollars her upgrades cost taxpayers.
In fact, the one thing that could make the recall succeed is the mayor herself continuing to do the very things that gave rise to the recall.