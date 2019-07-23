NEW ORLEANS — LSU football boosters touched off a social media firestorm after posting photos of the Tigers’ glitzy new locker rooms.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

I love LSU football as much as anyone, but I donate to higher ed academics.

I’m not against the shiny new locker room for LSU’s football team. But I agree with my friend, LSU professor Bob Mann, who has tried for years to shame state lawmakers into finding money to repair LSU’s leaky, run-down Middleton Library.

The contrast of the privately funded new locker room with LSU’s publicly funded library is a classic case of an embarrassment of riches.

SEE: $28 million LSU football locker room renovation spurs debate

In a better world, there would be enough money for new athletic facilities AND new libraries — not just at LSU, but also at my alma mater, UNO. Hopefully, this will be an issue in the upcoming statewide elections.