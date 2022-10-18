Clancy: Scalise's hypocrisy on Jan. 6 is indefensible

Scalise’s office tried to spin this into something less, but a lie is a lie.

NEW ORLEANS — It’s no surprise when a politician is caught lying or being hypocritical. Steve Scalise just got caught in one of the biggest whoppers of all time.

There's a photo of Scalise standing three feet away from Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi is on the phone begging Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary to send in the National Guard. Scalise even joined the call.

More than a year later, Scalise joined other Republicans suggesting Pelosi didn’t do enough, ignoring the fact that he was right there during Pelosi’s call, not to mention the fact that the National Guard doesn’t report to the Speaker.

Scalise’s office tried to spin this into something less, but a lie is a lie. And Scalise’s hypocrisy on this, an attack on democracy itself, is indefensible.

