Clancy: Sen. Cassidy's role in bipartisan infrastructure bill deserves recognition

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate today got there largely through the efforts of Louisiana’s Senator Bill Cassidy.

NEW ORLEANS — There are no Democratic bridges or Republican highways. There’s no Democratic Internet or Republican levee. The integrity America’s infrastructure affects everyone. That’s why today’s bipartisan Senate vote for a massive — and long overdue — infrastructure bill is so important.

It’s equally significant that one of our senators, Bill Cassidy, played a key role in putting the bipartisan deal together. Cassidy’s leadership will deliver hundreds of thousands of good jobs in the near term, and a stronger, safer Louisiana for decades to come.

Sadly, our other senator, John Kennedy, delivers only soundbites. He voted against the bill, and he continues to disparage its obvious benefits. Thankfully, we at least have one senator who gets things done. Thank you, Senator Cassidy.