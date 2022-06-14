Clancy: Senate's gun safety compromise won't hurt responsible gun owners

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is one of 10 Republican senators backing a compromise proposal on gun safety in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — I'm a lifelong hunter, and I'm glad Bill Cassidy supports the Senate's gun safety compromise.

We're not talking about sweeping changes to America's gun laws, just a start toward making people safer from gun violence.

The proposed compromise would subject gun buyers aged 18-to-20 to stricter background checks, including juvenile crime and mental health records. It would help states enforce or enact "red flag" laws to identify and disarm people deemed dangerous by the courts.

It has tougher penalties for people who illegally buy guns for others and it would bar more domestic abusers from getting guns.

The gun lobby will howl, but the truth is the rights of responsible gun owners — like me and most others — won't change.