Clancy: 'Smart City' program doesn't look so smart anymore

At least two investigations are underway into New Orleans' "smart cities" program, raising doubts about whether it will ever get implemented.

Two of her aides who played a major role in planning that rollout consulted with companies that later got picked to implement the first phase of Cantrell's Smart City program.

Now the City Council and the Inspector General are investigating Cantrell's Utilities Director, Jonathan Rhodes, and IT staffer Christopher Wolff. The inspector general has seized Wolff's computer, and the council has subpoenaed both men.

The Smart City concept calls for integrating and expanding access to all forms of technology, especially broadband internet and public WiFi, to make a city more functional and more livable. It would be a shame if that never happened because of some dumb moves early on.