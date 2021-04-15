Clancy: State lawmakers shouldn't play politics with $3 billion relief money

Among the topics that state lawmakers will consider this year is the question of how best to spend more than 3 billion dollars in federal COVID relief money.

NEW ORLEANS — If you had an old, leaky roof and Uncle Sam gave you $10,000, wouldn’t you spend that money on a new roof?

That’s basically the question state lawmakers face, only Louisiana is getting more than $3 billion in COVID relief money.

Our state’s infrastructure is among the worst in the nation. I’m talking about highways, bridges, drainage and other critical infrastructure.

Will our lawmakers spend the federal stimulus money where we need it most, or will they play politics with it? The answer depends as much on you as it does on them. If you want better infrastructure, let your state reps and senators know it. Otherwise, there’s no telling where that money will go.