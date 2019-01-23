NEW ORLEANS — The City Council has delayed a decision on whether to reconsider the previous council’s approval of a new power plant in New Orleans East.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos:

Two wrongs don’t make a right, which is why the New Orleans City Council should not rescind approval of the New Orleans East power plant.

The plant was approved 10 months ago after more than 2 years of study. All objective evidence shows the plant would help prevent outages during heat waves, cold snaps and after hurricanes. It also would be the city's only local source of significant power.

But, because Entergy did something wrong, and stupid — paying actors to attend public hearings — some want the council to start over. Wrong again.

The council should move forward, not backward. And Entergy needs to do four things to restore public trust:

First, pay the $5 million fine.

Second, expand its solar footprint.

Third, rebuild its distribution system.

And fourth, help solve the Sewerage and Water Board’s power issues.

New Orleanians already endure blackouts and boil water alerts. Council members, solve those problems. Don’t create new ones.