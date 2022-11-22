Clancy: There's still plenty to be thankful for

I hope your Thanksgiving is as happy as mine.

NEW ORLEANS — This Thanksgiving, I find myself more thankful than usual.

Sure, I'm thankful that the Saints and Pelicans won big games this week. And that New Orleans, for all it's problems, remains one of the most interesting places on this planet. And democracy, for all IT'S challenges, was the big winner on Nov. 8.

But most of all I'm thankful that God has blessed my wife and me with our first grandchild — Ava Sloane DuBos, who was born just four nights ago.

Amidst all the world's problems, all it takes to remind us that life is wonderful is the big blue eyes of a newborn child. I'm so thankful that I got reminded of that — by Ava.

And I hope your Thanksgiving is as happy as mine.