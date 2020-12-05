NEW ORLEANS — The mayor’s latest COVID-19 order aligns with about 95% of the governor’s. That’s great news, even if there are some differences based on advice from the city’s health director and other experts.

Most of us can’t wait to go out again, but let’s all remember: This crisis is far from over. We’re only in Phase 1. Every respected medical expert continues to recommend social distancing, wearing masks in public and avoiding large crowds. Not just for our own safety, but for the safety of others as well.

So let’s continue to act responsibly. Stay safe by staying at home as much as possible. When going out, continue to look out for everyone’s safety.

