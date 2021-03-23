Clancy: Elected officials need to be held accountable for Louisiana's flooding problems

Today’s rainstorms and flooding are a stark reminder of how vulnerable southeast Louisiana is all year long.

NEW ORLEANS — If you think today’s rainstorm is bad, think about this: Today we’re only 10 weeks away from hurricane season. That means our drainage and flood protection systems need to be ready for storms much worse than we’re seeing this week.

This is especially true in New Orleans, where the drainage system’s weaknesses are painfully apparent — from old pumps to unreliable turbines to stopped-up catch basins. Mayor Cantrell inherited a broken system, but after three years in office, she now owns the system — and all its problems.

As we slog through the next few days, we all have to brace ourselves for the next hurricane season — and hold our elected officials accountable.