Clancy: Voting in this year's election is crucial

If you didn’t vote early, mark your calendar now. Too much is at stake to sit this one out.

NEW ORLEANS — Every election is important, but this one will determine the direction of our city, state, and nation during a critical time in our history. What happens in the next few years is largely up to us, the voters.

The statewide ballot includes races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, and eight state constitutional amendments. The New Orleans ballot also includes a state Senate contest, races for several parochial offices, and a proposed City Charter amendment to expand the City Council’s oversight of mayoral appointees.