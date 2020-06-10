Clancy: We could use more leaders like Mike Foster

Governor Mike Foster is being remembered for his straight talk, far-reaching reforms, and support for education. Foster died Sunday at the age of 90.

NEW ORLEANS — Mike Foster was not your typical Republican. He pushed reforms favored by businesses, but he also championed a tax plan that helped poor families.

He created Louisiana’s Community and Technical College system and the TOPS scholarship program, gave teachers and college professors pay raises, and steered billions into higher education.

Unlike today’s Republicans, Foster supported the Stelly Plan, which stabilized state revenues.

Unimpressed with the trappings of office, he spent every fall and early winter in a duck blind, learned how to fly a helicopter, and went to law school — all while serving as governor. With Mike Foster, you always knew where you stood, and he treated everyone, even his critics, with respect.

We could use more leaders like him today.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.