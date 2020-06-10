x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Clancy's Commentaries

Clancy: We could use more leaders like Mike Foster

Governor Mike Foster is being remembered for his straight talk, far-reaching reforms, and support for education. Foster died Sunday at the age of 90.

NEW ORLEANS — Mike Foster was not your typical Republican. He pushed reforms favored by businesses, but he also championed a tax plan that helped poor families.

He created Louisiana’s Community and Technical College system and the TOPS scholarship program, gave teachers and college professors pay raises, and steered billions into higher education.

Unlike today’s Republicans, Foster supported the Stelly Plan, which stabilized state revenues.

Unimpressed with the trappings of office, he spent every fall and early winter in a duck blind, learned how to fly a helicopter, and went to law school — all while serving as governor. With Mike Foster, you always knew where you stood, and he treated everyone, even his critics, with respect.

We could use more leaders like him today.

RELATED: Mike Foster, former two-term governor of Louisiana, dies at 90

RELATED: 'It is going to be a major hurricane' | Edwards braces Louisiana for Hurricane Delta

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020