Clancy: We need to invest big in saving Louisiana's coast or we'll pay the price

Louisiana's battle against coastal erosion may never end, says the man who's leading that fight.

NEW ORLEANS — When it comes to shoring up our coastline, the work is never done.

The combined forces of rising sea levels, wetland subsidence and climate change require long-term commitments by the state, the feds, and us taxpayers.

We've already spent more than half the initial $50 billion commitment. Next year, the state will need to adopt another $50 billion Master Plan, and even that won't be enough.

Here's the good news: So far, the plan is working. Our state has created 52,000 acres of new land, built 358 miles of new levees, and improved 60 miles of barrier islands.

Yes, it costs a lot, but the price of doing too little — or nothing at all — is even higher.