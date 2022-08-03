Clancy: We needed Mardi Gras more than ever this year

As we put Mardi Gras 2022 completely behind us, let's take one more look at why this one was extra special.

NEW ORLEANS — The rest of America may think we're crazy, but in New Orleans we know the value of taking one day off every year to celebrate.

For lots of reasons, and despite some episodes of violence, this year's Mardi Gras seemed even more enjoyable, and more special, than most. It was our first public Mardi Gras in two years, thanks to COVID. Most parade routes were smaller, but so were most crowds. It even seemed more "local" than usual.

In New Orleans, we know the importance of taking a break from "reality," because we know that life in our town, as difficult as it may be, is still worth celebrating.

Here's hoping we celebrate again next year, and every year thereafter.