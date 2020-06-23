Clancy: Wear a damn mask

Today’s news of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana reminds us that the pandemic still poses a significant threat.

NEW ORLEANS — The late Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.” Yogi’s wisdom applies to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many believed once we flattened the curve things could get back to “normal.” Now we know better. The “old normal” is what gave America more than 120 thousand deaths — more than 3,000 here in Louisiana.

Our state saw a big spike in the last 24 hours, prompting the governor to extend Phase 2 of Louisiana’s reopening for 28 more days. Jefferson Parish, where many people continue not to wear masks, saw a significant spike in cases. New Orleans, where masking is more prevalent, has seen a smaller increase.

The lesson is obvious: Wear a damn mask. Because it ain’t over.