NEW ORLEANS — The governor’s race has now reached a point where both sides are accusing the other of playing the race card.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

We’ve officially entered the stupid season of the governor’s race. Over-zealous supporters of both John Bel Edwards and Eddie Rispone have resorted to race-baiting in ads and on social media. They invoke Barack Obama, Donald Trump, even David Duke.

It’s a sign of desperation – and stupidity.

The candidates aren’t doing this. But some of their supporters seem hell-bent on pulling the candidates into the stupidity vortex.

Folks, this race is not about Trump, Obama, or Duke. It’s about your future, and Louisiana’s future. So cast your vote for the candidate you think will best lead Louisiana forward, the one who will help you maintain or improve your standard of living.

Because when this is over, we have to solve our problems ourselves.

