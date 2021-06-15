Clancy: When it comes to Gov. Edwards and Republican legislature, it ain't over til it's over

NEW ORLEANS — The Legislature adjourned last week, but the lawmaking process is not over.
After all bills have been signed or vetoed by the governor, lawmakers must return for a five-day veto session, set to begin this year at noon on July 11.
But, if a majority of either the House or Senate votes not to have a veto session, no veto session occurs. So far, we've never had a veto session.
That could change this year, with our Democratic governor and Republican Legislature. If there is a veto session, it will be historic whatever the outcome. And, it will still take two-thirds of both the House and Senate to override a veto.
As Yogi Berra famously said, it ain't over till it's over.