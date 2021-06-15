x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Clancy's Commentaries

Clancy: When it comes to Gov. Edwards and Republican legislature, it ain't over til it's over

Gov. John Bel Edwards is poring over dozens of bills approved in the final days of the legislative session.

NEW ORLEANS — The Legislature adjourned last week, but the lawmaking process is not over.

After all bills have been signed or vetoed by the governor, lawmakers must return for a five-day veto session, set to begin this year at noon on July 11.

But, if a majority of either the House or Senate votes not to have a veto session, no veto session occurs. So far, we've never had a veto session.

That could change this year, with our Democratic governor and Republican Legislature. If there is a veto session, it will be historic whatever the outcome. And, it will still take two-thirds of both the House and Senate to override a veto.

As Yogi Berra famously said, it ain't over till it's over.

RELATED: Clancy: Jason Williams campaign promises meet the reality of governing

RELATED: Clancy: Louisiana State Police needs top-to-bottom reform