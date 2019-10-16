NEW ORLEANS — Now that the governor's race is down to two candidates, when will we see them in a head-to-head debate?



Now that it's Edwards vs. Rispone, when will we see them debate?

Both men should commit, this week, to a series of debates. Voters deserve that.

John Bel Edwards has been governor for four years and was a legislator for 8 years before that. Now he has to defend his record.

But what do we really know about Eddie Rispone, other than he loves Donald Trump? He has said almost nothing about how, precisely, he will solve Louisiana's problems.

Edwards has already committed to one debate and WWL-TV is proposing a second. So far Rispone has not agreed to any.

Candidates can duck debates, but governors have to show up every day and deal with whatever comes.

So let's have a series of debates. The sooner the better.

