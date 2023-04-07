Clancy's Commentary: Never stop fighting for freedom

As we all celebrate our nation’s independence today, Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos offers his thoughts on that topic.

NEW ORLEANS — We Americans love to celebrate our independence. And we do it in all sorts of ways: with fireworks, picnics, barbecues, parades and more.

But, as we celebrate, we should also take some time to contemplate and appreciate the freedoms we enjoy.

Because our freedoms, like our democracy, are not a given. We have to guard them both closely, and oftentimes, fight for them.

Let’s also remember those who paid for our freedom with their lives – those who fought in wars, and those who fought here at home for civil rights, voting rights and equal opportunity.

Because unless all Americans are fully and equally free, none of us is truly free.