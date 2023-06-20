Clancy's Commentary: 50th anniversary of Upstairs Lounge fire

The fire and its aftermath changed the arc of gay rights in New Orleans. All too slowly, it also changed attitudes in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — Fifty years ago this Saturday, I covered one of the worst tragedies in this city’s history — the Upstairs Lounge fire. The fire and its aftermath changed the arc of gay rights in New Orleans. All too slowly, it also changed attitudes in New Orleans.

Back then, society forced gays and lesbians to be closeted. That, in turn, gave our city leaders and institutions an excuse to compound the tragedy by either ignoring it or focusing on all but one of the victims being gay.

Starting this Friday, a three-day commemoration of the fire will offer everyone a greater understanding of the fire’s historic significance and human toll — and an opportunity for healing.

That, I hope, will be the Upstairs fire’s enduring legacy.

For more information on this weekend’s commemoration events, including a schedule, click here.