Clancy's Commentary: Mayor Cantrell nominates Anne Kirkpatrick as NOPD Chief

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, the public and the New Orleans City Council will have a say on who the next police chief should be. Mayor LaToya Cantrell took almost nine months to nominate Anne Kirkpatrick as the new chief. Now the council and citizens get their say, thanks to a recent City Charter amendment.
I’m told the council will not take long. Public hearings in early to mid-October, and a council up-or-down vote by October 20th. That’s a good timeline, because time is of the essence when it comes to turning NOPD around and reducing violent crime.
At the end of the day, Kirkpatrick should be judged by her past experience and her vision for NOPD’s future. Nothing else matters.