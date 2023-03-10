Clancy's Commentary: Long-running feud between Cantrell and City Council

Mayor Cantrell and some council members can’t seem to agree on anything, and Cantrell seems intent on flipping off the council’s attempts to rein in her excesses.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council’s attempt to fire Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications director is just the latest of a long-running feud between Cantrell and the Council.

Mayor Cantrell and some city council members can’t seem to agree on anything, and Cantrell seems intent on flipping off the council’s attempts to rein in her excesses.

For example, the council wants to fire Cantrell’s communications director, Gregory Joseph, for allegedly using 50 thousand dollars in taxpayer money to pay for a political mailer during the recall effort against Cantrell — and then lying about it to the council.

Joseph insults the council on social media, and he skipped his council hearing today. Meanwhile, Cantrell continues to back him up.

The council appears to be in the right, and all this is great political theater. But it doesn’t solve any of the city’s most pressing problems.