Clancy's Commentary: Cantrell in France…again

Comic genius Mel Brooks famously joked, “It’s good to be the king.” Mayor LaToya Cantrell apparently feels it ain’t so bad being queen, either.

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell is back in France this week to sign a symbolic “sister city” agreement and to attend festivals.

Right now, Cantrell is in France — again — signing another symbolic “sister city” agreement and attending Paris’s first-ever New Orleans Jazz Festival. The festival will feature some of our city’s greatest — James Andrews, George Brown, Christie Jourdain, and others.

The inaugural festival is a big deal, but does the mayor really need to attend? Parisians are far more interested in hearing the musicians than seeing or hearing, Cantrell.

And of course, we taxpayers will foot the bill, and no one knows how much it will cost.

Yes, it’s good to be the queen. But it’s no picnic or festival, being a taxpayer.