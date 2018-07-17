As I think about Mayor Cantrell naming a new Sewerage & Water Board director tomorrow morning, I’m reminded of those signs in retail stores that say, “If you break it, you buy it.” That’s kind of what every mayor learns every time they appoint people to key positions.

Both finalists for the S&WB job appear eminently qualified. But the mayor should remember this: Whatever happens at the Sewerage and Water Board after tomorrow, Cantrell owns it.

Mitch Landrieu learned that after the August 5th flood last year. He named the previous S&WB director, so Landrieu owned the flood – and all the other lingering problems.

Now it’s Cantrell’s turn. Here’s to hoping she chooses wisely — for her sake, and ours.

© 2018 WWL