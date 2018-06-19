Most of our lawmakers want to do their jobs. A solid majority voted to do that just a few weeks ago. But a determined minority of House Republicans, including the leadership, prevented that from happening.

The task at hand is to fully fund higher education, TOPS scholarships, and public safety. But the House Republican leadership feels that would give Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards a victory.

The governor said it best yesterday: If lawmakers don’t fully fund higher ed, TOPS, and public safety, we citizens will be the real losers.

It’s time for lawmakers to stop playing political games and just do their jobs. If they don’t, we should do our jobs and replace them next year.

© 2018 WWL