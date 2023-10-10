Clancy's Commentary: Election Day turnout imperative for Louisiana voters

Early voting in Louisiana’s statewide elections has grown in popularity and importance for decades, until this year.

It’s disheartening to see it decline this year, especially when our state stands at such a critical juncture. Compared to the statewide primary four years ago, early voting fell nearly 11 percent this year. The biggest falloff – more than 17 percent – occurred among Democrats. Republican early voting fell just over 3 percent.

Pundits point to several reasons for the decline, but at the end of the day it’s really up to each of us to keep our democracy going. Your vote is your voice. If you haven’t voted early, don’t be silent this Saturday, Oct. 14.

Make your voice heard.

Vote.