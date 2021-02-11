DuBos: FEMA sucks at rapid response in the face of a crisis

FEMA says it will be months before trailers arrive for all who need them. That means they'll be living in tents through the worst of winter.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida created a massive humanitarian crisis in south Louisiana. Two months after the storm, thousands of families are still without homes.

Now the head of FEMA says they’ll have to wait months before trailers arrive. That means people who are living in tents right now will still be living in tents when the worst of winter arrives.

That’s ridiculous. And it shows just how much FEMA sucks at rapid response in the face of a crisis.

While politicians in Washington argue over how much to spend on infrastructure, people in south Louisiana can’t get life’s essentials.

This time next year, the Washington politicians will be asking for our vote. Maybe we should all tell them, “Later.”