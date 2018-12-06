There’s a lot of money in short-term rentals, or STRs. That’s why it attracts so many speculators. It’s also why Airbnb is pushing back against the New Orleans City Council’s efforts to rein in STRs, which have overtaken some of the city’s most historic, and most vulnerable, neighborhoods.

The council recently imposed a moratorium against new and renewed STRs operated by absentee owners. People who rent part of their homes can still do that.

This week, Airbnb stopped sharing rental and licensing information with the city. That makes it much harder for the city to regulate STRs.

Airbnb is playing hardball. The city should do likewise. This fight is about more than regulation. It’s a fight to preserve our city’s neighborhoods.



