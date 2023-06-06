Clancy's Commentary: Gloves come off in Louisiana Governor's race

Landry, the state attorney general, is the frontrunner so far. But he’s also the guy many other Republicans and Democrats don’t want to see as governor.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — The October 14 gubernatorial primary is over four months away, but the gloves are already coming off.

You can tell when candidates are getting nervous. They start attacking — and getting attacked. Which brings us to two Republican candidates for governor, Jeff Landry and Stephen Waguespack.

Landry, the state attorney general, is the frontrunner so far. But he’s also the guy many other Republicans and Democrats don’t want to see as governor. Waguespack, a former top aide to Governor Bobby Jindal, hopes he will be the Republican alternative to Landry.

That’s why you’ve probably seen ads criticizing Landry for failing as a crimefighter and blasting Waguespack for Jindal’s deep cuts to healthcare and education.

It’s unusual for attacks to begin this early. Take it as a sign that it’s “game on” from now till October 14.