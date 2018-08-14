Crisis has a way of defining mayors, governors and presidents. People will remember Mitch Landrieu for the August 5th floods. Likewise, Ray Nagin, Kathleen Blanco and George W. Bush will be remembered for Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

In that sense, it’s too early to assess Mayor Cantrell. She hasn’t faced anything like a hurricane or flood. She did inherit a crisis at the Sewerage and Water Board, especially as relates to billing. In her campaign, Cantrell called the S&WB mess her number one priority. She appears to be fully engaged, and we’ll know in the coming weeks and months if she’s able to make a difference.

How she handles that crisis — and crime — will likely define Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

