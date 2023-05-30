Clancy's Commentary: Hurricane Season is here

Thursday marks the official beginning of Hurricane Season.

The last few years have been especially tough on south Louisiana. Coastal parishes from St. Bernard to Cameron continue to struggle in the wake of multiple storms dating from 2020. Hurricane Ida in particular left a wide swath of destruction, and once more we stand on the threshold of what looks to be another busy hurricane season.

By now, we all know better than to shrug off the dangers of any storm. Even low-level tropical storms can be deadly. So make your evacuation plans now. Stock up on flashlights, batteries, water and nonperishable foods. Keep your vehicles gassed up and be ready to leave on short notice.

And, if you’re inclined, pray that we catch a break again this year. We need it.