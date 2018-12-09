Now it’s all about Nike and Ben Zahn. Really?

So often in heated political discussions, we get distracted by the messenger and lose focus on the message.

In this case, people have focused on whether athletes stand or kneel for the National Anthem, instead of focusing on the issue of the cops shooting unarmed black men.

The First Amendment is a wonderful thing, and it’s everyone’s right to decide for themselves to stand or kneel, to wear or not wear Nike. But at the end of the day, it’s not about who stands or kneels, or who wears and doesn’t wear Nike products.

It’s about all young men getting equal protection under the law. Let’s not lose our focus.

