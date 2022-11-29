Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell

Voters just have to sign, date, and get a witness to sign — then mail the card back … for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.

Voters just have to sign, date, and get a witness to sign — then mail the card back … for free. There’s also an ad campaign promoting the mailers.