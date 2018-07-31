It’s not unusual for politicians to break campaign promises, but Mayor Cantrell’s pledge to get rid of all traffic cameras in New Orleans is one that should be broken.

This is a hot-button topic, but truth is drivers do not have a constitutional right to speed or run red lights. Bad drivers endanger themselves and everyone else on the road, and it’s been proven that stiff fines ultimately change the way most people drive — for the better.

If the mayor wants to change something, she should look at the appeal process to make sure it’s fair and user friendly.

Getting rid of traffic cameras is a popular campaign promise, but keeping the cameras will make us safer.

