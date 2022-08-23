Clancy: Mayor's appearance in court on behalf of carjacking suspect is a bad look

Mayor Cantrell’s recent appearance in Juvenile Court on behalf of a teenager convicted of multiple carjackings has left a bad impression on the community.

NEW ORLEANS — The mayor’s job is hard. But knowing what to do and what not to do as mayor, and what to say and what not to say? That’s pretty simple. Unfortunately, Mayor Cantrell needs a primer on the simple part, so here it is.

When the city’s in the grips of a violent crime wave, you go to court to comfort the victims, not the perpetrator. Especially after the perpetrator has already been convicted.

When the city’s economy depends on tourism, you don’t say off-handedly we may cancel Mardi Gras because we don’t have enough cops. That sends two wrong messages.