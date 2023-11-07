Clancy's Commentary: New Orleans’ 911 head Tyrell Morris finally did the right thing

Morris resigned yesterday, effective immediately.

NEW ORLEANS — It shouldn’t have taken this long, but New Orleans’ 9-1-1 head Tyrell Morris finally did the right thing. He resigned yesterday, effective immediately.

Late one night in May, Morris drove his city-owned vehicle into another car. He then logged into the Orleans Parish Communications District computer system to change the rule that required him to get a drug and alcohol test after an accident involving a city vehicle. Morris also lied about what happened, claiming the other driver hit his vehicle. A video clearly shows otherwise.

Shame on Morris for lying. And shame on Mayor Cantrell and the district’s board members she appointed for refusing to fire Morris. The 9-1-1 system is supposed to protect citizens, not political cronies.