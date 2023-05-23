Clancy's Commentary: Preserving the French Quarter should be a top priority for the city

Suspending enforcement of historic protections for a year is not the answer.

NEW ORLEANS — The French Quarter is the crown jewel of New Orleans and one of America’s most historic places. Preserving it is one of the city’s top priorities.

That’s why so many people were appalled when City Councilman Freddie King, whose district includes the Quarter, introduced an ordinance to suspend, for one year, the Vieux Carre Commission’s power to enforce historic protections.

King says Quarter business folks are complaining that the Commission’s complex rules make compliance unduly difficult. Even if that’s true, suspending enforcement of historic protections for a year is not the answer.

King says he’ll work on a new ordinance to streamline rather than suspend the rules. Ultimately, preserving the historic French Quarter must remain the top priority.