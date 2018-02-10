Somebody found a great way to lower the jail population: Don’t hold too many defendants in jail.

A new program at Criminal Court has let some defendants get bail as low as $100, even though they face felony charges.

In one case, a defendant charged with attempted armed robbery allegedly threatened to kill his victim while the defendant was out on bail. He was arrested again, but his bail this time was only $200 – for a charge of witness intimidation.

Bail is not supposed to be punitive, and supporters of the program say it’s a work in progress. Let’s hope a lot more work goes into assessing a defendant’s risk of re-offending than what we’re seeing so far.

