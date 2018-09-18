Nobody likes a litter bug, especially if the litter causes flooding.

The New Orleans City Council is set to impose $5,000 fines on anyone dumping large amounts of waste into the city’s drainage system. We’re talking excess concrete from mixing trucks, and similar volumes of waste. Dumping fines currently start at $300, which is not much of a deterrent.

Higher fines are welcome news, but they won’t do much by themselves. All council members support the higher penalties, but several say what’s really needed is more enforcement.

New Orleans doesn’t have enough cops as it is, so it may be up to citizens, armed with cell phones, to catch those who clog catch basins.

