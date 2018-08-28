These are tough times for Catholics. I join many who struggle to hold onto our faith, even as our faith in church leaders is shaken. As a Catholic, I want my church to heal. As a citizen, I know this is not just an internal church matter; it’s a law enforcement matter.

For too long, church leaders tried to hide sex-abuse scandals, hoping to spare the church’s reputation. In doing so, they did even more damage to the church’s standing.

Church leaders now promise to focus on victims, to help them heal, and to cooperate fully with law enforcement. Only by truly putting victims first can the church, the victims, and the faith of Catholics everywhere finally heal.

